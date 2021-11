Ronald Snyder, 84, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on November 20, 2021, while a patient at the Punxsutawney Hospital in Punxsutawney, PA. Ron was born on November 13, 1937, to the late Gerald and Virginia (McClelland) Snyder in Youngstown, OH. Ron graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree. He was a business owner; he co-owned Murdock’s […]

