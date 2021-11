James E. Fotta, Age 69 of Falls Creek, PA died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on February 18, 1952 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late John & Victoria (Wojtaszek) Fotta. In November of 1970, he married his wife of over 50 years, Patricia I. “Patty” Williams Fotta. She survives. Jim worked […]

