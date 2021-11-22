All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Data Entry Clerk. Data Entry Clerk – Temporary assignment 4-6 weeks, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, $13/hr non-exempt Location: Marienville, Pa Requirements: Must have prior computer/data entry skills Must be detail-oriented Must pass pre-employment screening Must be able to work independently Please send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com or call 814-437-2148 […]

