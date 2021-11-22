WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from Jefferson and Clearfield Counties responded to a residential structure fire in Winslow Township on Saturday evening. (Photos courtesy of Sykesville Fire Department) According to a representative of Jefferson County Emergency Services, they received a call reporting a structure fire at a residence on Yohe Road in Winslow Township around 7:31 p.m. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dogs-killed-in-jefferson-county-house-fire/