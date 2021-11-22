CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) announces its holiday promotion series: Shop Clearfield for the Holidays.

Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, the CRC also announces its participation in Small Business Saturday, and invites everyone to shop downtown Nov. 27.

Shoppers can stop by to support their local businesses and receive Shop Small® giveaways. Downtown businesses will be running specials, as well.

Clearfield Borough police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging are teaming up again this year to bring holiday cheer to senior citizens.

During your day of local shopping, you can pick a tag from the Giving Tree at participating businesses.

The CRC invites you on Dec. 4 to celebrate the official light-up kickoff of the holiday season from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

This will be your chance to watch downtown come alive for the holiday season with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at Lower Witmer Park.

Members of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department will be available to place ornaments on the tree for this event. St. Francis School will perform holiday carols and Tri-County Church will provide hot chocolate.

Individuals, families, organizations, churches and other groups are invited to create ornaments for the tree.

Ornaments must be durable and weatherproof for use outdoors for at least six weeks in wet and wintry conditions. They should be decorated with colorful materials that, if possible, are reflective.

To minimize environmental impact, ornament-makers are encouraged to use wood or recycled materials.

Ornaments should be eight to 10 inches in size, light weight and light in color and relatively simple in design so they can be enjoyed from a distance.

They must be ready for hanging with a heavy wire attached to the top corners. Ornament-makers are encouraged to add their name, organization and the year on the backs of the ornaments they create.

Those made of glass or other breakable materials cannot be accepted and those contributed will not be returned.

Organizers will light the towering community Christmas tree, glowing with lights and shimmering ornaments at approximately 4:45 p.m. to commence the holiday season.

There will also be some special visitors for the children. As part of the holiday season, CRC will also light up the rest of Lower Witmer Park for the holidays.

And you will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause in the Santa House, located in downtown Clearfield in Shaw Park. The schedule is available on the CRC Facebook page.

The CRC will also be hosting a Holiday Lighting Contest throughout the community. All entries should include a photo, address of the residence or business being submitted to Discovercleafield@gmail.com.

“Shopping small, local businesses has advantages for shoppers,” shares CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.

“Throughout our downtown stores, the staff are more familiar with their merchandise and offer personalized assistance in a low-stress atmosphere.

“This is something you cannot find online or at a large chain store. If everyone committed to purchasing at least one gift locally this holiday season, Clearfield would see a great impact.”

The CRC wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season. If you would like to make a contribution to the CRC or for more information about its events, please call 814-765-6000 or visit online at www.discoverclearfield.com.