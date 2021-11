Catherine Louise (Davis) Walton, 89, of Brookville, PA, passed away on November 20, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville. Catherine was born on August 22, 1932, to the late Henry and Myrtle (Joiner) Davis in Brookville, PA. Catherine attended schools in the Brookville area. Catherine married John C. “Jack” Walton on May 29, 1954, in Corsica, PA, they […]

