Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home following an illness. Born March 22, 1943, on the family farm in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Charles and Janet Harriger Thompson. He married Tatyana Arustamova Thompson on April 30, 2003, in Armenia. Ben was baptized in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/benjamin-w-thompson/