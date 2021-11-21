Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The University’s seventh GivingTuesday celebration will launch early at 6:55 p.m. EST on Nov. 29 — or 18:55 in military time, a nod to the year of Penn State’s founding — and run until midnight on Nov. 30.

With more than 140 campaigns representing student organizations, alumni interest groups, and at least one project from every college and campus, this year’s event is the largest University-wide celebration to date. GivingTuesday at Penn State has become a powerful tool for empowering student success, and as Penn State approaches the June 30, 2022, close of its five-year fundraising campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” this fall’s GivingTuesday will provide a unique opportunity for supporters to express their partnership and belief in the ambitions of the University community.

Beginning Nov. 15, individuals may sign up to become a champion by creating a personal fundraising page to benefit any active GivingTuesday campaign. Back again, Graduates of the Last Decade (GOLD) who make a gift of $5 or more to a campaign will receive a 1:1 match from the University, up to $100. And new for 2021, alumni who choose to support a GivingTuesday campaign as their first gift to the University will have $25 added to their contribution thanks to a generous gift from the Peter Weiler Family Endowment in Advancement and Philanthropy.

Students across the commonwealth will be celebrating GivingTuesday efforts, and Penn State’s Student Philanthropy Network will return to the HUB this year to host an in-person event on Nov. 30, promoting the more than 39 student-led campaigns fundraising at University Park.

On Nov. 29 and 30, givingtuesday.psu.edu will feature live updates on fundraising progress across the University. Individuals can show their “We Are” spirit by posting to social media with the hashtag #TogetherWeAre and following @RaisePennState on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for event highlights.

Gifts made on GivingTuesday 2021 will advance “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. With the support of alumni and friends, “A Greater Penn State” seeks to fulfill the three key imperatives of a 21st-century public university: keeping the doors to higher education open to hard-working students regardless of financial well-being; creating transformative experiences that go beyond the classroom; and impacting the world by serving communities and fueling discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. To learn more about “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu.

For more information or questions about GivingTuesday, contact the Office of Annual Giving at 888-800-9163 or givingtuesday@psu.edu.