DUBOIS – DuBois author Nick Hoffman spoke to the Tyrone Area Chamber of Commerce about his book, “He Was There All the Time,” recently.

He used a PowerPoint presentation to illustrate how each individual has an unlimited capacity to affect the lives of others positively, as well as to be influenced by others.

Hoffman compared the phenomenon to the list of credits for movies and asked those attending, “How long is your list of credits?”

“He Was There All the Time” was published in 2020 by WestBow Press.

U.S. Review of Books’ has placed the book on its Recommended List saying, “Beautifully written columns allow the reader to feel as though they are a part of his memories, as they foster personal reminiscing.

“The nature-enhanced focus enables one to experience the same senses Hoffman does and the joy of such beauty. It is an intimate, sweet, honest and loving memoir that is well-written.”

Groups interested in scheduling a visit by Hoffman can contact him at laroach11@hotmail.com.