Theresa Anne “TC” Carey Gates, 58, of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Born on September 13, 1963, in Brookville, she was the daughter of John Floyd Carey, Sr. and Catherine Anne (Richards) Davis. She is survived by her father, John F. Carey, Sr. of New Bethlehem, two sons, Jeremy Carey of Camp Hill and Shane Hawkins (Angela) […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/theresa-anne-tc-carey-gates/