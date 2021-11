CLARION, Pa. – The Leadership and Excellence Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, November 21. From 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Leadership and Excellence Club will be serving spaghetti dinners that include a salad and roll at the Clarion Moose Lodge 101. Deliveries will be made from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be […]

