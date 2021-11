Shirley J. Draa, 63, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, November 18, 2021 at her home following a lengthy courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on November 12, 1958 in Curllsville , she was the daughter the late Alfred P. Lee, Sr. and Dolores Snyder Lee. She attended Union High School and was a member of the New Bethlehem Eagles […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-j-draa/