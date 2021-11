Ruth Ann Hudson, 70, of Cochranton passed away on Thursday, November 18th 2021 at Meadville Medical Center due to complications of Covid 19. She was born in Brookville, PA, on June 19, 1951; a daughter of Gerald (Dee)and Gladys Myers Miller. She married Monty Hudson on April 22, 1972 and they were married for forty-nine years. She graduated from Clarion […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruth-ann-hudson/