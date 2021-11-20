HARRISBURG –Three road improvement projects in the districts of Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) and Clearfield County state Reps. Mike Armanini (R-DuBois) and Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield) have been awarded grants, according to the legislators.

The awards are competitive in nature and funded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFAs) Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“These projects will improve mobility, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns as well as enhance economic development,” Langerholc said. “These projects are an investment in our communities and will improve the quality of life for area residents.”

The grant recipients are:

Curwensville Borough – $300,000 to pave Irvin Park Road.

“This stretch of road between Susquehanna Avenue and Cooper Road is in dire need of being resurfaced, and it was great working with borough officials to get this accomplished,” Sankey said.

“Paving it will not only promote use of Irvin Park but provide a smooth ride for vehicles and bicyclists and an easy walk for pedestrians.”

Bradford Township – $289,552 for improvements to Egypt Road.

“The bridge that crosses Sulphur Run is a key access point for school buses and delivery trucks, as well as the many people who use Woodland Campground,” commented Armanini.

“The grant will not only fund replacement of the bridge with a two-lane box culvert but support paving of Doc Welker Road for emergency use and create a walking trail to the campground.”

Morris Township – $69,960 for paving of roads in the Pleasant Meadows housing development.

The CFA, which was established in 2004, is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development. Multimodal Transportation Fund grants encourage economic development and may be used for the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets.