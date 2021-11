Lanny O. Cummings, 57, of New Bethlehem (St. Charles), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, November 11, 2021. Born on February 22, 1964 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles and June (Black) Cummings. Lanny was a member of the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department where he was active as a fire policeman. He was married to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lanny-o-cummings/