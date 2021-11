Jackie R. Hense (64) passed away at her home in Laguna Hills, CA. She was born July 3, 1957 in Spokane, WA to Pearl Hense Stokes and Jack Hense. Jackie married Scott Wiedermann from Orange County, CA. She graduated from Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas- Arlington and a Master’s degree from […]

