EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team claimed the third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in program history on Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Gannon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) at East Stroudsburg’s Koehler Fieldhouse. It is the Golden Eagles’ first conference championship since 2010. The win capped a remarkable tournament run for the Golden Eagles, who defeated higher […]

