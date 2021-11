Fred A. Smith Jr., 75, Reynoldsville, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home. Born November 26, 1945, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Fred A. and Helen E. (Kennedy) Smith Sr. On August 13, 1976, he married Eleanor (Colrey) Smith in Reynoldsville. She survives. Fred graduated from Reynoldsville High School in 1965. He served in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/fred-a-smith-jr/