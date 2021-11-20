DUBOIS – A DuBois man will stand trial for attempting to rob a DuBois business.

Tristan Brian Edward Snyder, 24, was charged by DuBois City police with robbery and misdemeanor theft in relation to an incident at a restaurant on Nov. 11.

On Friday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court, sending the case on to the court of common pleas. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an employee told officers that a man, over six feet tall, wearing blue and black-checkered pajama pants, a navy hoodie and a facemask with a marijuana leaf on it, entered the business and went into the bathroom where he stayed for approximately 30 minutes.

When he came out, he took a drink from the cooler to the sales counter.

He then allegedly ordered her to “open the register.” After she refused, he walked behind the counter and again ordered her “in a stern and menacing voice” to open the register.

She told investigators she was in fear of her safety because this large man was demanding her cooperation and standing over her.

She yelled for her co-worker who was in the back and moved away from the register.

The other employee came out and confronted the man who then fled the store. The second employee chased him and last saw him fleeing north on Thompson Alley.

Photos of the man taken from the surveillance video were posted on local and social media, leading police to consider Snyder as a suspect. He was located at his father’s residence and taken into custody.

Snyder was in possession of a bundle of heroin stamp bags, syringes and brass knuckles, according to the report.

During an interview with police, he reportedly admitted to attempting to rob the business. He stated he burned the clothing he was wearing at the time of the incident.

Court documents indicate that Snyder was out on bail for another case in which he is charged with false identification to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness at the time of the robbery.

In a Facebook posting, DuBois City police thanked the public for helping them identify Snyder.