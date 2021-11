David Wayne Lyons, 60, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. He was born in Pittsburgh on August 17, 1961, a son of Beverly Lyons and the late Donald Dean Lyons. His mother survives and resides in Rochester Mills. David was self employed in parting out Cub Cadet tractor parts through EBAY […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-wayne-lyons/