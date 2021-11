Unfortunately, two of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s centers – the Kylertown and Coalport Centers for Active Living – will be closed until further notice.

Any individual that needs meals or services should contact the Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.