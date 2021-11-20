Source: Taste of Home

This Italian-inspired Brussels sprouts with bacon recipe features pine nuts, balsamic glaze and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese. Serve this quick and easy side for special holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved

6 bacon strips, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons pine nuts

2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

2 tablespoons freshly shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°. In a large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts, bacon, olive oil, salt and pepper. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through cooking, until sprouts are tender and lightly browned, 20-25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small skillet or saucepan, heat the extra virgin olive oil over low heat. Add pine nuts; cook until fragrant and nuts start to brown, 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat; mix in oregano. Transfer Brussel sprouts to a serving bowl; add pine nut mixture and toss to coat. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with Parmesan; serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

3/4 cup: 323 calories, 26g fat (6g saturated fat), 20mg cholesterol, 410mg sodium, 16g carbohydrate (5g sugars, 5g fiber), 9g protein.