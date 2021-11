Kerle Tire Playoff Football: Karns City vs. Ridgway (D9 Class AA Championship). Commentary by Veteran broadcasters J.J. Michaels and Rick Porter of 97.5 The Hound. Airtime is 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. The game can also be heard on 97.5 The Hound. If this stream is interrupted, visit our YouTube Channel.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/watch-live-kerle-tire-playoff-football-karns-city-vs-ridgway-d9-class-aa-championship/