DUBOIS – Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, recently announced the 2020-21 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism.

Among the winners in the Mid-Market category was the USCAA Small College World Series in conjunction with the City of DuBois and Visit Clearfield County being recognized in the announcement.

In three years, the championship week in mid-May generated a total of $1.26 million in economic impact to Clearfield County.

With the championships to play for the next five years in the area will result in generating close to $2.5-3.0 million in additional economic impact.

“First it is such an incredible recognition for everyone involved in the event the last four years, which includes the first year of planning leading up to our first championship hosted,” said John “Herm” Suplizio, Manager for the City of DuBois.

“It wouldn’t have happened without every stakeholder’s involvement – the USCAA selecting us to host, Visit Clearfield County’s past title sponsorship contribution, our planning committee including Amanda [Rosman], Chris [Nasuti], Joe [Mitchell], and Matt [Checchio], the dozens of volunteers, our parks and recreation staff Kenny [Carr] and Denny [Haag] who keep the stadiums beautiful all year long, the local business sponsors and restaurants, and the hotels and lodging partners working with us to have over 500 student-athletes stay with us for almost a week along with the umpires and other USCAA staff. It’s just incredible.”

“I want to congratulate everyone involved that puts on the Small College World Series each year,” said Josiah Jones, executive director for Visit Clearfield County.

“With this event generating over a million dollars in economic impact for our county, it shows how sports is such a large part of tourism and how we need to continue investing into this category to help our local businesses and economy.”

The Small College World Series brings an estimated 500 student-athletes to DuBois and Clearfield County. United States Collegiate Athletic Association is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for small colleges to compete against like institutions for national-championships and student athlete recognition.

Sports Destination Management is written for the largest audience of sports event managers and tournament directors in the sports tourism market and maintains a focus on the important issues surrounding event location decisions and event management.

With content from experts and thought leaders, SDM provides in-depth coverage of sports event planning and execution through incisive and relevant articles as well as insightful, real-world case studies showcasing best practices and successful event production.