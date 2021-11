Samuel Lloyd “Sam” Hook, Sr., 91, of Rimersburg, left this world unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital. Sam was born on April 4, 1930, being the sixth of nine children to the late Shaner and Mentie McCall Hook. He was born on the family farm in Huckleberry Ridge, which is still owned […]

