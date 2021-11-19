CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council accepted the retirement of Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack on Thursday night.

Mack’s retirement is effective, March 4, 2022. Council subsequently approved advertisement for a full-time code enforcement officer to replace Mack.

Resident Corey McCracken also addressed council about the recent roadwork that was done on Ogden Avenue.

McCracken said he was happy that the road was paved; however, his concern was that now the curb is lower than his yard and with winter coming, there might be an issue with the snow plows.

McCracken also mentioned that the storm drains are pretty low as well with all the new work that was done. He said he’d mentioned this to the borough in October but nobody got back to him.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said that it is possible that the curbing might be able to be raised, but the materials may not be available at this time.

She did assure McCracken that she and the street foreman would check on the issue to see what would need to be fixed.

Resident Jerry Aughenbaugh addressed council and inquired if they’ve ever considered having a deputy code enforcement officer. Borough officials said that they would put some thought into it.

The Public Safety Committee as well as the Clearfield Borough police would like residents to participate in this year’s Giving Tree program.

The police department and the Area Agency on Aging are partnering with the CVS Pharmacy, Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library and Family Dollar Store of Clearfield, South Side Subs of Curwensville and Leyo’s Supermarket of Coalport to host trees.

Residents can pick a tag from a tree and buy for seniors in need. There is also a fuel/utility donation account at Riverview Bank that residents can donate to.

Items can be dropped off to the borough police department by Dec. 17.

The borough would like residents to know that since Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on the weekends, the borough will recognize the holidays and be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

Residents are encouraged to bag their leaves and to not rake leaves into the street or only to the curb.

The borough will pick up the bagged leaves for residents. Feel free to contact the borough office with any questions.