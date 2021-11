Glenn L. Pearce, age 65, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Hollidaysburg after a brief battle with cancer. He was born July 27, 1956 in Spangler, a son of the late Joseph A. and Esther E. (Bouch) Pearce. Surviving are his wife, Debra Ann (Gromley) Pearce of Altoona; a daughter, Sherry King (Rob Hetrick) of Hollidaysburg; three […]

