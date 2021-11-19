Redbank Valley School District is seeking to fill an opening for a full-time K-12 School Psychologist position. Experience in a school setting is preferred. Responsibilities include an initial evaluation, reevaluations, gifted evaluations, consultation with staff, functional behavioral assessments, participation in building MTSS teams and processes. Must have PA School Psychologist Certification and current Act 34, 141, and 151 clearances. Please […]

