TREASURE LAKE – An Emporium man is facing felony charges following a burglary incident in Treasure Lake.

John Gregory Szuba, 43, is charged by Sandy Township police with felony burglary and criminal trespass as well as summary criminal mischief.

According to a department-issued news release, police were dispatched to a Woolendean Road residence for a reported burglary in progress at approximately 10:53 a.m. Nov. 16.

Officers quickly responded and located the suspect, Szuba, still inside the home. He was subsequently taken into custody and put in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Szuba is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 3 during centralized court at the DuBois magistrate’s office.