HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam today announced that all adults in Pennsylvania are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of the safe and effective vaccines to administer booster shots,” Beam said.

“I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”

The expanded eligibility follows an in-depth review process by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and means that everyone 18 and older can schedule a booster dose six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Regardless of which brand of vaccine was received for a primary vaccination, individuals can take any brand for a booster dose.

Individuals who have questions about getting vaccinated are encouraged to talk to their doctor or other trusted healthcare professional.

To find a vaccine provider near you, please visit www.vaccines.gov.

Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and grocery stores, are able to schedule booster appointments now.