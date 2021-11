Corey Joseph Giles, 36, of Mercer, PA, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was born in Dubois, PA on August 2, 1985 to Nathan D. and Jerri L. (Peterman) Giles. Corey was a gentle spirit with a big heart for people. From the first moment you met him, you instantly connected. He could and would […]

