HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 487 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday, Nov. 13 and today, bringing the county-wide total to over 12,260 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 12,264 total cases since March of 2020 and 220 deaths.

Of those cases, 8,738 were reportedly confirmed and 3,526 were probable. County-wide, 27,176 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,674,328 total cases since March of 2020 and 32,825 deaths, but 92 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 10.3 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.