A grand big house one half-mile west of Penfield stood on a good-sized lot, surrounded by fine maple trees.

The trees were planted by H.P. Towns (1824-1896). There were four rooms and four side rooms in the school. The furniture, apparatus and book supplies were kept up to a proper standard.

The building was supplied with water brought from a pure spring reservoir in the forest, a distance of a half-mile. Earlier school houses were located at Tyler Station, Mt. Pleasant, Hickory and Mill Run.

This information was taken from “History of Huston Township” by: Allen Rosenkrans (1853-1920)

Pictured, in the photo, is a glimpse of the Penfield Public School beyond the tree line. Also, Allen H. Rosenkrans, who documented this history, is pictured as well.