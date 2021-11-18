Source: Taste of Home
Ingredients
2 pounds carrots, cut into sticks
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/3 cup pistachios
Directions
Place carrots in a large saucepan; add 1 in. of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and set aside.
In the same pan, combine the butter, brown sugar, pie spice, salt and pepper; cook and stir until butter is melted. Add carrots, raisins and pistachios; cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until glazed.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 cup: 181 calories, 8g fat (4g saturated fat), 15mg cholesterol, 223mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate (18g sugars, 4g fiber), 3g protein.