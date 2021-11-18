Source: Taste of Home

Ingredients

2 pounds carrots, cut into sticks

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/3 cup pistachios

Directions

Place carrots in a large saucepan; add 1 in. of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and set aside.

In the same pan, combine the butter, brown sugar, pie spice, salt and pepper; cook and stir until butter is melted. Add carrots, raisins and pistachios; cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until glazed.

Nutrition Facts

1/2 cup: 181 calories, 8g fat (4g saturated fat), 15mg cholesterol, 223mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate (18g sugars, 4g fiber), 3g protein.