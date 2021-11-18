HARRISBURG, Pa. – The public would have greater input and oversight into potential highway and bridge tolling under legislation that overwhelmingly passed the House on Tuesday, said Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest). Senate Bill 382, which passed the House by a vote of 125-74, would make needed reforms to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) law by increasing transparency and clarifying the […]

