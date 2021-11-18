Source: Taste of Home

Ingredients

2 turkey wings (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

2 medium onions, quartered

2 cartons (32 ounces each) reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided

2 medium carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 celery ribs with leaves, cut into 2-inch pieces

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Place turkey wings and onions in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 1-1/4 hours, turning once.

Transfer wings and onions to a Dutch oven. While 13×9 pan is still warm, carefully add 2 cups broth. Using a spatula, gently scrape any brown bits off bottom of pan; pour into Dutch oven with wings. Add 4 cups broth, carrots, celery and thyme to Dutch oven. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, about 45 minutes.

Strain; discard wings and vegetables. (Can be made ahead to this point and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.) Skim fat from cooking liquid. Add enough remaining broth to measure 3-1/2 cups; set aside.

In a large saucepan, whisk flour and remaining broth until smooth. Gradually stir in cooking liquid. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in butter and pepper.

MAKE-AHEAD TURKEY GRAVY TIPS

How can you give this make-ahead turkey gravy a silky consistency?

To get the silky consistency that you desire, cook and whisk the gravy until it’s as thick as heavy whipping cream. Using a flat whisk can help grab stray lumps of flour from the side of the pan. You could also add butter at the end to give your homemade gravy a beautiful sheen and smooth texture.

How do you freeze this make-ahead turkey gravy?

You can freeze the broth of this gravy. After the solids are strained and the fat is removed from the broth, you can pour the broth into freezer containers (make sure to leave room for expansion inside each container). The broth can be stored for up to three months in the freezer. Here are some other Thanksgiving leftovers that you can freeze.

How do you reheat this make-ahead turkey gravy?

To reheat frozen broth, defrost overnight in the refrigerator and proceed with the recipe as directed. To reheat gravy that has already been thickened, gently heat in a saucepan over low heat until warmed through.

How long does this make-ahead turkey gravy last in the refrigerator?

You can store this make-ahead turkey gravy (or the broth) for about three to four days in the refrigerator before serving. Check out how long other Thanksgiving leftovers last.

—Christina Herbst, Taste of Home Assistant Digital Editor, and Josh Rink, Taste of Home Food Stylist

Nutrition Facts

3 tablespoons: 61 calories, 2g fat (1g saturated fat), 12mg cholesterol, 234mg sodium, 5g carbohydrate (1g sugars, 1g fiber), 5g protein.