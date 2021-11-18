CLEARFIELD – Police Chief Doug Clark gave the statistics for the month of October at Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting.

There were 98 criminal arrests, eight DUI arrests, 17 drug-related arrests, 137 traffic citations, 131 traffic stops, 98 warnings were issued, 40 hearings were attended, 75 subpoenas were issued and 39 warrants were issued.

Clark nominated Officer Zachary Cowan for Patrol Officer of the Month. He also requested approval for 13 tasers, masks and guns for his department utilizing the allocated recovery money due to the COVID pandemic.

The Lawrence Township board approved his request.

The road work in Kerr Addition is estimated to be finished by Friday. The paving in Kerr Addition will be done in the spring.

After Nov. 19, residents are urged to call in if they need leaf pick up.

The 2022 budget is not quite finished yet. A special meeting of the board of supervisors will meet next week to approve it.