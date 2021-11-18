CLEARFIELD – An eight-day coin war at Clearfield Area Elementary School will bring Christmas joy to children both near and far.

Full of friendly competition among boys and girls from Nov. 1-9, awards were given for the “golden giver.”

This traveling trophy landed daily in the classroom that brought in the most. Daily coin totals were displayed in the school lobby.

“Thanks to our remarkable students and caring community, we were able to raise nearly $8,000,” shared Ken Veihdeffer, principal.

Then, gifts were purchased for Toys for Tots and 241 red-and-green shoeboxes packed for Operation Christmas Child.

Toys for Tots is a program of the U.S. Marine Corps and Operation Christmas Child is a ministry project of Samaritan’s Purse.

“Our students, our staff are on a sincere mission to make a difference each and every day,” shared Veihdeffer.

(Provided photo)

On Nov. 8, Clearfield Key Club students held their annual shoebox-packing party. The effort was led by English teacher Tangi Borden.

“They packed a record 105 boxes,” shared Heather Prestash, junior-senior high school principal.

Students – district-wide – are now participating in National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, she said, which is Nov. 13-21.

It’s held annually the week before Thanksgiving to bring people together across the country and to draw attention to these issues.

She said guidance offices at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools have joined together in a food drive at both buildings.

“It will benefit [Central PA] Community Action and our Salvation Army,” shared Prestash.

From coin wars to food drives, Superintendent Terry Struble said the goal was to make students feel part of their community.

“It’s so critical for students to see what their role is within our greater community,” he said.

“It can’t just be about ourselves. It’s about creating support for one another; we have to be in it together.”