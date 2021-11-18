CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is behind bars on a felony child endangerment charge following a domestic disturbance Nov. 16.

Brandon S. Sass, 30, is also charged by Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township police with misdemeanor simple assault (two counts) and disorderly conduct, plus summary harassment.

According to a department-issued news release, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 16 at a Morrison Road residence, Clearfield.

Sass allegedly entered the residence, grabbed the female victim by her neck and assaulted her while she was holding a newborn infant.

Sass is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, and scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24 during centralized court.