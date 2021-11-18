CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man, who was charged with attempted homicide following an alleged stabbing incident in August of 2020 in Hyde, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Robert J. Bailor, 47, is also charged by Trooper Matthew Peacock of the Clearfield-based state police with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault.

Sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Aug. 24, 2020, state police say Bailor – without provocation – started stabbing a 76-year-old man outside his Clarendon Avenue residence.

Bailor stabbed the victim two times in the back of his neck and three times in his stomach, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris.

The victim was interviewed that same day by Trooper David Patrick at the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital. He said Bailor confronted him as he exited his vehicle and started swinging at his neck with a knife.

Patrick also saw apparent stab wounds on the victim’s stomach, which he photographed as evidence.

Bailor had all charges held over to county court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday, and remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.