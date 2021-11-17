CLEARFIELD – The Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus will bring their close-harmony a capella sound to Clearfield on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST).

The audience will hear popular songs from several different decades, a few ballads and show tunes, plus a couple of barbershop classics–finishing with some holiday favorites in the unique four-part barbershop style.

“We’ve always enjoyed singing in Clearfield,” said chapter president Terry Roof. “The audience is so welcoming and CAST is a great venue.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.

The Nittany Knights, based in State College, are the local chapter of the international Barbershop Harmony Society.

They rehearse most Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the South Hills School of Business and Technology in State College, and welcome visitors. More information can be found at www.nittanyknights.org.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in Downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814- 765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.