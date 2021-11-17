Clearfield Borough
- Police were notified of a disabled vehicle along Daisy Street. The vehicle was to be removed the next morning.
- Police responded to a noise complaint along Turnpike Avenue. Police were unable to detect any excessive noise.
- Police responded to a parking complaint along South Fourth Street but found the vehicle had moved prior to their arrival on-scene.
- Police reported that a resident received a call advising that she had a warrant and needed to provide money to satisfy the warrant. The call was found to be a scam.
- Police are investigating an incident of trespass where an unknown male entered an unlocked door of a business and stayed the night in the establishment.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township police at the hospital with an intoxicated male who was reportedly causing problems.
- Police responded to East Market Street for an unwanted male who was reportedly inside the residence. Police arrived and the male left voluntarily.
- Police are investigating a theft where a known female allegedly removed money from a safe that belonged to another. Charges are to be filed on the female.
- Police responded to a local convenience store where a male was unresponsive in a bathroom stall. Upon arrival, police found the male had overdosed on controlled substances. He was also allegedly in custody of a child. The male was transported for treatment and the investigation is ongoing. Police expect charges will be filed as a result of the incident.