HARRISBURG, Pa. – Legislation that would shut down the current plan to toll nine bridges around Pennsylvania, including four on Interstate 80, passed Pennsylvania state House with bipartisan support on Tuesday. Senate Bill 382, authored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35), passed in a 125 to 74 vote and will now return to the Senate for concurrence after being amended […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-house-votes-to-stop-statewide-bridge-tolling-effort/