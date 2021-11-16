CLEARFIELD – Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families, or REST Inc., is holding its first-ever Kinship Family Christmas Event on Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center in Clearfield.

This event is open to all Kinship Families in the area and will feature a buffet breakfast with Santa.

“The REST Board of Directors and myself really want this to be a get-together where kinship caregivers and the children they are raising can fellowship with others in the same situation and enjoy the Spirit of the Season,” states Bobbie Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of REST Inc.

“While Kinship Families demonstrate many strengths, they also face many challenges and we want this to be a time when they can relax, have fun, and find support during what can be a tough time of year.”

In Clearfield County, nearly 45 percent of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. Typically, these kinship caregivers step in to provide care without much notice when the parents are unable to care for the children, or they seek out custody themselves in order to keep the children safe.

While kinship caregivers can become licensed foster parents, most serve on an “informal” basis, receiving no stipends or other support.

REST Board Member Christal Turner (pictured left) and REST Founder Bobbie Johnson prepare for the organization’s first Annual Kinship Family Christmas Event. (Provided photo)

Yet, according to studies, children who are raised by kinship caregivers have more stability, better outcomes and more connection to their heritage.

Johnson adds that the Skills USA Student Organization, under the direction of Instructor Jerome Mick, within the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center, is helping to promote REST Inc. and this holiday event.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce and is a leadership-oriented program. Additionally, plans are for the CCCTC Culinary Students to prepare the event’s food.

Kinship families are asked to RSVP for this event no later than Nov. 30 by calling or texting 814-762-2933.

Families are also asked to express any family needs and wish lists for the children.

More information on this event and the services provided by REST Inc. can be found by visiting the Web site at www.restfamilies.org.

Any individual or business interested in donating to REST Inc. to meet the needs of kinship families may do so online via the website or by contacting Bobbie Johnson at 814-762-2933.