Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.60/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.12/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.12/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.95/gallon, a difference of 83.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Nov. 15, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

Nov. 15, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Nov. 15, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

Nov. 15, 2017: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Nov. 15, 2016: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

Nov. 15, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

Nov. 15, 2014: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

Nov. 15, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

Nov. 15, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Nov. 15, 2011: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.61/g, up 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/g.

Hagerstown – $3.35/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

York – $3.64/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60/g.

“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done.

“According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”

