By Interim President Dr. Bashar Hanna

Since 1989, LHU Clearfield has served the greater Clearfield region, providing an affordable, high-quality education option for local students.

In July, Pennsylvania’s State System Board of Governors approved the integration of Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities into a single institution designed to increase both opportunity and access to an affordable education for the region’s students.

The LHU Clearfield campus is here to stay and will remain a vibrant and viable part of Lock Haven University and the newly-integrated institution.

Numerous opportunities exist to expand the existing healthcare footprint currently offered at the campus to support the significant workforce demand in the region.

Across our region, the state, and nation, higher education faces many changes and challenges. LHU Clearfield is poised to meet those challenges and begin offering students increased access to academic programs, experiences, and high-impact practices through the integration of Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield universities, which will be effective July 1, 2022.

Together, we can better support Clearfield area students while maintaining the close-knit, small campus experience that allows local students to thrive and go on to fulfill their career goals.

The LHU Clearfield campus will continue to offer high-demand programs, including Nursing, Business, Criminal Justice, and the Physician Assistant program to support workforce demand in the Clearfield community and greater region.

Additionally, strategic expansion of programs to Clearfield based upon student interest and employer demand will drive the burgeoning academic array at the campus.

High school students will also have greater access to dual enrollment opportunities that reduce time to degree completion and lower the cost of education.

Current investments in the Clearfield campus will support and enhance the existing infrastructure, buildings, and grounds to ensure a positive student experience.

In addition, the Clearfield campus recently received a $118,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for remote-learning technology upgrades.

As part of the grant, a state-of-the-art ITV classroom will be installed. This high-tech Zoom Room allows for exchange between students and faculty at different campuses, mimicking in-person instruction in ways that are not possible in other high-flex classrooms.

This will enhance the educational opportunities for our students, many of whom do not have access to technology or internet services at home, and will ensure that through integration, students have access to the fully expanded program array while allowing the Clearfield campus to continue serving as a home away from home for our students.

As we look to the future and the integration of Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield universities, know that Lock Haven will continue to invest in and support the Clearfield campus — championing the success of its students, faculty and staff and the vital role they play in serving the local community and greater region.