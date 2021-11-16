HARRISBURG – Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier Monday announced the availability of $800,000 in grant funding through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP) to connect veterans with job opportunities.

Eligible workforce development entities across the commonwealth, particularly in locations with the highest need for these services, are encouraged to apply for the funding.

“Our veterans deserve our support, especially when it comes to succeeding after their service, and Pennsylvania employers need skilled workers to help them grow and thrive,” said Berrier.

“The Veterans Employment Program will provide employment opportunities for our most honorable citizens and offer more comprehensive services to address barriers to employment and improve their employment outcomes.”

The $800,000 provided by PA Industry Partnership (IP) Heroes Path funds and reemployment funds will allow L&I to support four workforce development projects that will link veterans with employment and employment support that innovatively and creatively address barriers to employment facing our veterans. The VEP will operate from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Additional details and the grant application can be found on L&I’s website. The deadline to apply is Dec. 30, 2021.

Eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, education and post-secondary organizations, labor organizations, business associations and economic development entities.

Additional information is available on the L&I Web site at www.dli.pa.gov or by following on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.