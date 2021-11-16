LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the name of a woman killed in a structure fire along State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. Shingledecker told exploreJeffersonPA.com that Patricia Hepler, 85, of Leeper, died in Sunday morning’s fire. The official cause of death was ruled accidental by smoke inhalation. According to […]

