PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Monday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 28.

If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seatbelt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.

During the “Click It or Ticket” program, Troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seatbelt and child passenger restraint laws.

In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.

By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash.

Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children, under the age of 8 years, must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children, aged 2 years and less, must be in a rear facing child seat.

To help parents safely transport children, the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks.

These checkpoints serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.

The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:

Clarion County

Monday, Nov. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clarion County, Clarion Township

Clarion Ford Dealership

1305 E. Main St., Clarion, PA 16214

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-226-1710

Clearfield County

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clearfield County, Sandy Township

Spitzer Subaru

1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois, PA 15801

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-371-4652

Clearfield County

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clearfield County, Clearfield Borough

Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department

108 E. Cherry St., Clearfield, PA 16830

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800

Elk County

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elk County, Ridgway Borough

PennDOT County Office

32 St. Leo Ave., Ridgway, PA 15853

Station Phone Number for Appointments:? 814-776-6136

Forest County

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Forest County, Marienville Borough

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department

106 N. Forest St., Marienville, PA 16239

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-927-5253

Jefferson County

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County, Punxsutawney Borough

Central Fire Department

301 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510

McKean County

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McKean County, Smethport Borough

McKean County Children’s Advocacy Center

424 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749

Station Phone Number for Appointments:814-368-9230

Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.

For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.