CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center instructors have selected a student from their program that displays overall outstanding attendance, achievement, work ethic and citizenship for the first marking period.

Kneeling, left to right, are: Josh Shaffer, Electrical Occupations; Aaron Bowery, Metal Engineering; and Travis Ormsby, Welding.

Standing, left to right, are: Alan Farley, Automotive Mechanics; Cooper Colton, Carpentry; Brystol Mick, Diesel Technology; Abigail Depto, Health Occupations Technology; Audrey Smith, Health Occupations Technology; Jaymes Guiher, Information Technology; Tessa Reams, Cosmetology; Alexander Leskovansky, Information Technology; Michael Fester, Masonry; Gabriel Love, HVAC/R; Jacob Irwin, Drafting and Design; and Joseph Boyer, Collision Repair.

Absent from the photo are Faith Townley, Digital Media Arts, and Karly Framer, Culinary Arts.